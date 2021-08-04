One displaced following Roanoke County fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-wide mobile home was deemed a total loss on Tuesday following a fire in the 5800 block of Twine Hollow Road.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded for a report of a residential structure fire and found the property fully engulfed. They then marked the case a working fire.

One male resident was not at the home at the time of the fire and is now displaced.

The fire was contained in about 45 minutes with no injuries reported.

A damage estimate is still being calculated.

