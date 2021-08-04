Radford City Public Schools superintendent shares health and safety priorities of upcoming year

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As the countdown continues until students return to the classroom, WDBJ7 checked in with Radford City Schools to see how health and safety remains their top priority.

Superintendent Robert Graham reflected on the 2020-2021 school year.

“It was really, really difficult, but in the end when we look at data regarding test scores and attendance and discipline incidents and things like that, we were really, really impressed,” he said.

But that’s not to say they don’t still have a challenging road ahead of them.

“The hardest things have been the unknown and the ever-changing,” Graham explained. “It seems like every time we organize or put a plan together that ten minutes later it has to change.”

What won’t change though is the vital role of school nurses throughout the district.

“We just have outstanding school nurses,” he said.

Not only do they take care of sick kids, but they also keep up with data forms and are part of COVID-19 protocol decision making.

“Their job responsibilities rose exponentially,” he said.

And they have a partnership with New River Valley Pediatrics for extra support.

“Any child that looks like they may have symptoms, we can send over to New River Valley Pediatrics and they will test that child and we will get those results back very quickly,” Graham said.

When it comes to vaccines, on top of regular immunizations, RCPS is emphasizing the COVID vaccine for students over the age of 12, teachers and administration.

“The latest statistic I received was that we are close to 90% vaccinated as a staff,” Graham said.

He added that RCPS’s three priorities for the school year are the health and safety of students and staff; making up for any learning loss; and the mental and emotional well-being of everyone.

“It’s helpful when you have a very prideful community that supports everything you’re doing and really jumps in and helps in any way possible,” Graham said. “But it still doesn’t make the pandemic or what comes with the pandemic any easier. It does make it manageable, but it’s still hard.”

The issue of masks for students in the schools is still being discussed, but as of now masks will be required on buses.

Administration is back to wearing masks inside the building. The district will vote on masks at its next board meeting Aug. 10.

School is back in session in Radford Aug. 16 and 17.

