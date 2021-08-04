Advertisement

Roanoke City councilman charged with embezzlement accused of wiping info from iPad

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police investigators are looking for information from Apple that might help during an investigation of City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, indicted on embezzlement charges. He is accused of taking money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization while working as a property manager.

The charges are not connected to her service on the city council.

But as part of his council duties, he was given an Apple iPad tablet that was seized by police as part of the investigation, according to Circuit Court files obtained by WDBJ7. After it was seized, the records indicate, it was remotely wiped of information possibly connected to the charges. A Roanoke City technology specialist said Jeffrey was the sole administrator on the iPad and therefore the only person with the capacity to clear information from it.

Police say linking of the iPad with other devices accessed by Jeffrey’s email address and phone number means the information wiped from the iPad could include information regarding the embezzlement case.

Apple is being asked for Jeffrey’s electronically stored data including iCloud storage and backups, iCloud drive, device and account IDs and more Apple information that might help with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Family releases name of boy shot to death in Roanoke
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

Latest News

Centra seeing increase in critically ill COVID patients
Football practice delayed in Alleghany County because of COVID cases
Visiting school early, re-establishing friendships can help ease students' stress as they head...
Tips for Helping Kids Be Emotionally Ready for Back-to-School
Virginia COVID cases top 700K; positivity rate spikes