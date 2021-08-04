Roanoke City councilman charged with embezzlement accused of wiping info from iPad

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police investigators are looking for information from Apple that might help during an investigation of City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, indicted on embezzlement charges. He is accused of taking money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization while working as a property manager.

The charges are not connected to her service on the city council.

But as part of his council duties, he was given an Apple iPad tablet that was seized by police as part of the investigation, according to Circuit Court files obtained by WDBJ7. After it was seized, the records indicate, it was remotely wiped of information possibly connected to the charges. A Roanoke City technology specialist said Jeffrey was the sole administrator on the iPad and therefore the only person with the capacity to clear information from it.

Police say linking of the iPad with other devices accessed by Jeffrey’s email address and phone number means the information wiped from the iPad could include information regarding the embezzlement case.

Apple is being asked for Jeffrey’s electronically stored data including iCloud storage and backups, iCloud drive, device and account IDs and more Apple information that might help with the investigation.

