Rockbridge County students in quarantine after COVID-positive tests
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 20 students from Rockbridge County Public Schools are required to quarantine after three students tested positive for COVID.
According to the school district, two student-athletes tested positive, as well as another student.
School officials say they will keep working alongside the Virginia Department of Health during the contact-tracing process.
Rockbridge County students are set to kick off the new school year Tuesday, August 17.
