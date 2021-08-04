Rockbridge County students in quarantine after COVID-positive tests

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 20 students from Rockbridge County Public Schools are required to quarantine after three students tested positive for COVID.

According to the school district, two student-athletes tested positive, as well as another student.

School officials say they will keep working alongside the Virginia Department of Health during the contact-tracing process.

Rockbridge County students are set to kick off the new school year Tuesday, August 17.

