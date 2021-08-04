Advertisement

Rockbridge schools quarantine 20 athletes

By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Public Schools has announced two athletes have tested positive for COVID.

Because of privacy rules, they had few other details, but another 20 athletes have gone into quarantine after contact tracing was done.

But they say this hasn’t significantly changed plans for opening schools at the end of the month.

”As of right now, we plan to have all kids 11 and under wear a mask the entire time they are at school, because they cannot be vaccinated at this point,” said Assistant Superintendent Tim Martino. “If you have been vaccinated in secondary school or a teacher at school, you do not have to mask.”

Alleghany County schools also announced a positive COVID case among its athletes, causing them to delay football practices at the high school until the 14th of August.

