Signs, speeches show divide as Lynchburg City School Board votes to continue mask mandate

The Lynchburg City School Board voted 7-2 Tuesday to continue the mask mandate in the school district.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just inside the Lynchburg City Schools administration building, the school board met Tuesday to vote on a controversial topic.

The issue at hand was masks and whether or not they should continue to be mandated across the school division.

There was no shortage of opinions at the meeting, with people voicing their thoughts through signs and speech.

“Our group would urge the school board to make masking for students of all ages and regardless of vaccination status, optional and based on parents’ choice,” said Andrew Glover with the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg.

“We must remember that when we send our children to school with a mask, it’s not saying we care only about our kids, it’s saying we care about your kids too,” said Karl Loos with the Lynchburg Education Association.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards said she wanted to hear from the school board, but had a recommendation before the vote.

“My recommendation at this point in time, and I will say at this point in time, is that we just continue with our masks in schools for all of our staff and students regardless of vaccination status,” said Edwards.

Through a crowd of signs and discussion on the topic, the board voted 7-2 to continue the mandate. That means masks will continue to be required in Lynchburg City Schools until a future change is made.

The board also voted Tuesday to give the superintendent the power to develop protocols for mask guidance in LCS. That means the superintendent alone can now make decisions on what the school division’s policies with masks will be moving ahead.

