Advertisement

A spectacular meteor shower reaches its peak this week

July's Full Moon was on Friday night and created an interesting color thanks to haze in the air.
July's Full Moon was on Friday night and created an interesting color thanks to haze in the air.(Sheila Torrance)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - As we continue into August, the sky won’t be terribly busy but there is a major meteor shower that will peak.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 15 minutes of daylight. By Sunday August 15th, sunrise will move from 6:23 am to 6:30 am and sunset will move from 8:17 pm to 8:09 pm. This will bring us down to 13 hours and 39 minutes of daylight and up to 10 hours and 21 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station will not be viewable this week as it passes only during the daytime.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonAugust 15th, 11:19 am
Full MoonAugust 22nd, 8:01 am
Third Quarter MoonAugust 30th, 3:13 am
New MoonSeptember 6th, 8:51 pm

August’s Full Moon

August’s Full Moon will occur on August 22nd and is known as the Sturgeon Moon. The name comes from the fact that giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most caught at this point of the summer. Sturgeon are known as “living fossils” and have been traced back 136 million years.

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday August 10th, the young crescent moon will be shining a palm’s width to the right of Venus. This will be occurring after sunset in the western horizon.

On Thursday August 12th, the Perseid meteor shower will peak before dawn. This is when you will be able to see the most Perseid meteors. The shower’s radiant will be at its highest point in the northeastern sky. The Perseid meteor shower is most popular of the year and can deliver up to 100 meteors per hour at the peak. Many of these meteors are extremely bright and leave persistent trails. There will be plenty of meteors to see even just before or after the peak making Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night good nights to see a spectacular show. The crescent moon will set just after sunset on Thursday, leaving the night sky very dark for meteor-watching.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Family releases name of boy shot to death in Roanoke
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

Latest News

Virginia House passes Democrats’ spending plan
Camden Brown-Roanoke
Rockbrdge County, Va., school administration offices
Rockbridge County students in quarantine after COVID-positive tests
A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country.
Wildlife Center says feeding birds is okay again, but with limits