Virginia House passes Democrats’ spending plan

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House has given initial approval to a spending plan for billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money.

The vote Wednesday came a day after the Democratic majority flatly rejected Republican-proposed amendments to the measure. It ultimately advanced on a bipartisan vote of 71-25.

The Senate was expected to take its first full floor vote on the measure later in the day.

There are more votes to go before the legislation goes to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.

The budget is intended to help small businesses, improve air quality in public schools, bolster mental health and substance-abuse treatment, increase broadband access and replenish the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund.

