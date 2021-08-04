William Fleming Colonels Hope to Build on State Semifinal Appearance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The William Fleming Colonels made the state semifinals in the spring where they fell to Stone Bridge. But the deep postseason run, was a shot in the arm for the program.

“I think our guys always believed,” said Head Coach Jamar Lovelace, “and I think it helps make our belief a little more concrete when you can see some of the fruits of your labor. I think our guys realize that we’ve still got a long ways to go to reach that semifinals point and play a powerhouse like Stone Bridge, we realize how mistake free you have to play so I think it really kind of set the bar for us and showed us how far we can get but also how far we’ve still got to go.”

The Colonels have brought former Craig County coach Mark Harrison on board as a new staff member. They welcome back 7 starters on defense and 8 on offense, including quarterback Dashawn Lewis.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.