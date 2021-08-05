Advertisement

Campbell County supervisors approve new townhomes, apartments

The new homes will be built along English Tavern Road.
The new homes will be built along English Tavern Road.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 4, 2021
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - New townhomes and apartments are heading to Campbell County.

The board of supervisors approved the new homes at Tuesday’s meeting.

184 townhomes and several apartment buildings will be built along English Tavern Road near White’s United Methodist Church.

The developer plans to have a total of 144 apartment units.

