Campbell County supervisors approve new townhomes, apartments
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - New townhomes and apartments are heading to Campbell County.
The board of supervisors approved the new homes at Tuesday’s meeting.
184 townhomes and several apartment buildings will be built along English Tavern Road near White’s United Methodist Church.
The developer plans to have a total of 144 apartment units.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.