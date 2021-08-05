Carolina Panthers FanFest to air live on WZBJ24 Friday night

The new broadcast partnership between WDBJ7/WZBJ24 and the Carolina Panthers means some special programming.

Friday night, August 6, WZBJ24 will broadcast live the team’s annual Fan Fest, a night of “football, fireworks and fun,” presented by Daimler Trucks North America.

The event is held at Bank of America Stadium August 6, and will be aired live on WZBJ24 beginning at 7 p.m.

The event includes the Panthers practicing on the stadium field, and performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before a fireworks and laser show.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.