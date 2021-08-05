Christiansburg co-op brings fellowship, extra curricular classes to homeschool families

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As homeschooling grew in popularity over the pandemic, so did co-op groups. For the last 10 years, GraceLife Baptist Church in Christiansburg has hosted one of the largest co-ops in the New River Valley with about 40 families and 150 kids.

BethAnn Pelletier and her family have been a part of it for the last five years.

“It’s been great,” she said. “It is my kids’ highlight of their weeks.”

Because on top of basic classes, it also offer extra curriculars homeschool students otherwise might not get to do.

“My favorite class was Rocketry because we got to launch a model rocket on the last day,” 7th grader, Elias Pelletier said.

“I’ve taken praise dance, art; I did morning praise,” his sister, 6th grader Eden Pelletier, said

The classes are all taught by the parents, including David Cleland who is one of several dads involved in the co-op.

“With COVID, my work schedule became more flexible and that meant I could be more involved,” Cleland said.

A product of homeschooling himself, Cleland said leading the fencing club is a way to give back.

“Gives me a chance to spend time with more than just my own kids, to pour into a younger generation, to watch them learn and grow,” he explained.

It’s also a place for meeting like-minded families.

“I wanted the fellowship. I wanted the friendships,” Courtney Bremner, another homeschool mom, said. “I wanted my kids to have some of those connections with other kids who were homeschooled. And really we wanted some academic and school assistance with what we were doing at home.”

Many of the families who embraced homeschooling for the first time last year are back again.

“I just loved that we were able to welcome new families and just sort of help support them and again, come along side them as they started this crazy homeschooling journey,” Bremner laughed.

“There’s no perfect kid and there’s no perfect parents. And it was nice to meet new people and come along and be able to encourage them,” Pelletier said.

Elias and Eden have encouragement for the kids too.

“If you’re being homeschooled, if it’s hard just stick it through. It’ll get easier,” Eden said.

Classes for fall are already almost full, but they’ll open registration again in the spring.

For more information about the Deep and Wide Homeschool Co-Op at GraceLife Baptist Church, click here.

