Computer issued to Roanoke City Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. wiped after being seized

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During an ongoing embezzlement investigation, Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr.’s government-issued iPad was seized. After it was seized, however, it was remotely wiped of all data, according to a search warrant filed in circuit court August 2.

The warrant says witnesses, as well as multiple documents obtained during the investigation, “establish that Jeffrey used an email address and phone number to conduction Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization business as well as personal business to include his embezzlement scheme.”

As a councilman, Jeffrey was issued an iPad for his use. The warrant says that iPad was seized as part of the investigation, but subsequent to the seizure it was remotely wiped. According to a technology support specialist with the city, Jeffery was the sole administrator of the iPad and the sole person with the capacity to wipe it.

The warrant goes on to say there is probable cause the data and files related to the email account, phone number and iPad contain evidence related to Jeffrey’s alleged embezzlement scheme.

Jeffrey remains on city council. A judge has scheduled a jury trial for Jeffrey October 25.

