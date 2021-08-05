Danville Community College students face mask requirement

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In addition to textbooks, note pads and pens, students returning to Danville Community College will need to have their masks.

The college is requiring masks for all students and staff this fall.

The announcement came following guidance provided by the Virginia Community College System and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Danville Community College and the VCCS continue to encourage vaccination as the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

