Danville Public Schools students and staff required to wear masks

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Masks will be required for students and staff within Danville Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

That decision was voted on by the Danville School Board at its meeting Thursday night.

“We are excited to begin this school year with students in classrooms full time, but we know that certain protocols must be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said. “This layered prevention strategy will be key in keeping students, teachers and staff safe and healthy so we can return to educating students in an engaged and rigorous environment.”

The approved protocols included the following:

 All staff, students and visitors will wear masks.

 Students will maintain a 3- to 6-foot physical distance.

 Desk/face shields will be used.

 Cafeteria shields will be installed.

 Frequent hand sanitizing.

 Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

 The COVID-19 daily dashboard on the district website will be reset with the new school year.

 Contact tracing will be conducted immediately upon notification of a positive case.

 Hygenica machines will be used to sanitize the schools.

Central office staff and Virtual Academy staff will be allowed to remove masks if fully vaccinated. Also, vaccinated employees may remove masks when students are not on the premises.

Masks are required on all buses, per federal rules, and buses will be full capacity.

For athletics, all spectators will be required to wear masks at indoor sporting events, and capacity will be limited at 70 percent to allow for extra space. Coaches and athletes are not required to wear masks during competition, but those not actively participating should have a minimum of three feet physical distance, per the school board vote.

DPS recommends unvaccinated spectators at outdoor sporting events wear masks, but mask use will not be mandated outside. All athletes and coaches will wear masks while traveling on buses. Any COVID-related issues among athletes will be addressed immediately, per orders of the school board.

By order of the Virginia High School League, visiting teams must obey COVID protocols of the hosting team.

Decisions on the strategy for the upcoming school year, according to the board, were based on information provided by local health officials, evaluating levels of community disease transmission, and school level vaccine coverage for students and adults. In addition, the CDC now recommends students, staff, and visitors wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

DPS encourages eligible students and staff to be vaccinated. The school division reports it will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health and monitor updates related to local COVID-19 data.

Click here to see the plan approved at the meeting.

Watch the entire meeting here:

