Advertisement

Fishing for success: 21-year-old launches charter and reels in clients

Weston Hartman started his business, Hartman Guide Services, at just 20 years old when the...
Weston Hartman started his business, Hartman Guide Services, at just 20 years old when the COVID-19 pandemic sent him home from Roanoke College.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two years ago, Weston Hartman was getting ready to start his higher education at Roanoke College.

“I was there for one and a half semesters, mentally there for one,” remembers Hartman, as we wait for a striper to bite on his boat, a Sea Fox 240 XT.

Nowadays, the 21-year-old is the youngest captain on Smith Mountain Lake.

In his second semester at Roanoke College, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It was actually kind of a blessing to me in a way because we were sent home, and it made me realize what I really wanted to do,” says Hartman, who decided he no longer wanted to pursue a degree.

He spent a month thinking about his future, and while he was thinking, he was fishing.

“For a very long time I’ve wanted to guide, but that is what sent it home for me was literally being sent home,” explains Hartman. “I’ve fished my whole life; this is what I breathe is striper fishing.”

Hartman says he’s owned a boat since he was 15, but his biggest leap of faith in himself was taking out a boat loan for a larger vessel to start his business running charters for striped bass and white perch.

Hartman Guide Services’ first trip set sail in August 2020.

One year later, Hartman is booked with 4-5 trips per week, and fishing is his full-time job.

The lake as a whole saw a jump in business during the pandemic, with more people working from home and moving closer to the water.

Hartman says this helped build up his clientele, in addition to the tourists during his peak season in the summer.

“People got cooped up, got cabin fever, and being outdoors, it’s a great way to treat cabin fever.”

Hartman is now booking trips into Fall and Winter of 2021.

For more information, or to book your trip, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Family releases name of boy shot to death in Roanoke
Virginia COVID cases top 700K; positivity rate spikes
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Roanoke City councilman charged with embezzlement accused of wiping info from iPad
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

Latest News

(FILE)
WATCH: Governor says state workers must be vaccinated or tested
The Roanoke Campus offers Youth HQ and a Work Center for adults looking for employment.
Goodwill Youth HQ hosts Science Camp
Carolina Panthers Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers FanFest to air live on WZBJ24 Friday night
Slight chance of rain returns this weekend.
Thursday Midday FastCast