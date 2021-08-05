Advertisement

Goodwill Youth HQ hosts Science Camp

The Roanoke Campus offers Youth HQ and a Work Center for adults looking for employment.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the sixth year, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosted Science Camp for middle school students in the Roanoke Valley.

Shantell DuPree, Goodwilll’s YouthHQ Center Manager, says the activities and field trips allow students to engage in hands-on learning, sparking their interest in math and science in everyday life.

Thursday, students were able to create their own colorful bath bombs to use at home or give as gifts to their loved ones.

“Students will gain an understanding of how science is a part of the food they eat, the products they consume, and the technology they enjoy each day! From designing and building to watching chemical reactions, students will be able to conduct experiments they take home to use or enjoy while they are at camp,” says DuPree.

The science camp was sponsored by Elbit Systems of America.

