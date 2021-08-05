Advertisement

WATCH: Governor says state workers must be vaccinated or tested

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday Virginia will require its state workers to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. The policy will impact about 122,000 employees and will go into effect September 1.

The move comes as the highly-transmissible Delta variant is driving up cases across the Commonwealth and around the country, primarily among unvaccinated people, according to Northam. Nearly 73 percent of Virginia adults have had their first shots, and 54 percent of all Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a similar vaccination requirement for federal workers.

The full text of Virginia Executive Directive Eighteen can be found here.

“Our valued state employees are dedicated to public service, and I am confident they want to do what is necessary to keep themselves, their co-workers, and the public safe,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson, who oversees the Department of Human Resource Management.

Virginians who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Family releases name of boy shot to death in Roanoke
Virginia COVID cases top 700K; positivity rate spikes
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Roanoke City councilman charged with embezzlement accused of wiping info from iPad
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

Latest News

Danville Community College students face mask requirement
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
VDH announces COVID-related death of child between 10 and 19
VDH COVID Numbers 8.5.21
COVID positivity rate continues to climb in VA