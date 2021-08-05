Laurie Kelly, owner of Blacksburg Books, stops by the WDBJ7 studio to discuss her shop’s grand opening
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Owning a bookstore has been a dream of lifelong book-lover, Laurie Kelly. Over the last 10 months, she has been collecting new and used books to put on the shelves of Blacksburg Books.
Blacksburg Books opens Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. They will also have a booth set up near Cabo Fish Taco during Steppin’ Out Aug. 6-7.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.