More sunshine today as temperatures warm

Temperatures warm by Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
  • Rain chances remain slim this week
  • Increasing heat and humidity
  • Monitoring Saturday shower chances

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A stalled front and low pressure system along the coast is keeping a cool air wedge in place over the next few days. This will mean cooler than average temperatures under partly sunny skies. Any organized rain will stay to our east along the coast. Should we see any showers, they would be more isolated and spotty. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a stray thunderstorm.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a stray thunderstorm.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend becomes increasingly humid and hotter as well. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. Models are suggesting a southerly wind will help push a weak disturbance over the area Saturday. This will increase shower chances a bit. Currently, most of the data suggests showers would arrive early in the morning and decrease late in the afternoon.

We’re not expecting a washout. Keep checking back regarding the weekend forecast.

Sunday appears drier and hotter with highs in the low 90s.

Southerly winds may help bring scattered showers into the area Saturday. Check back on timing...
Southerly winds may help bring scattered showers into the area Saturday. Check back on timing and forecast details.(WDBJ)

