Police officer hurt helping resident escape from house fire

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a Thursday morning house fire that led to a police officer being hurt.

About 12:20 a.m. August 5, fire crews were called to the fire on South Ashland Avenue. The vacant house was fully engulfed when fire crews got there, and is a total loss, according to Covington Police.

A house next door also caught fire. A police officer getting the resident of that house outside sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the non-emergency number, 540-965-6333, or message police via Facebook, or contact Detective Baker at 540-965-6339. All calls and messages can remain anonymous.

