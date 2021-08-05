Roanoke asks for public input on ARPA funds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke will receive more than $60 million from the American Rescue Plan Act over two years, and officials want your help as they consider how to spend that money.

The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel will make recommendations to city council. The city is asking residents to respond to a brief survey, which will help identify goals and worthy projects.

Angie O’Brien is the city’s Chief Strategy Officer.

“We want to be transformative in the community,” O’Brien told WDBJ7 Thursday. “We want to look for ways that we can really impact the lives in the community.”

The deadline to fill out the online survey is Tuesday at midnight. To take part, click on the following link:

The advisory panel will make recommendations to city council in September.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.