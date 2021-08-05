Roanoke Police officers bond with kids during ‘Badge Buddies’ program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rarely is there an empty court at the West End Center. It’s usually bustling with kids of all ages.

But on Wednesday morning, the court was vacant for 23 minutes. That’s how long it took for the first Badge Buddies participant to finish 3.1 miles.

The first three finishers just happened to be siblings, and didn’t necessarily need the 10 weeks of training that led up to the inaugural 5K.

But the purpose of the program goes way beyond athletic ability.

“You know its funny first time they’re kind of standoffish but then it went to some of the kids would come right up to you and start running,” said Deputy Chief, Eric Charles.

Charles was just one of roughly 10 officers who joined the kids with both the training and the 5K. Each week the kids ran with different buddies.

“I met Eric the first time there, we were literally friends the first time we met each other, he was my first buddy I ran with,” said Veronica Claude, who finished second.

She used one word to describe the feeling of getting to become friends with members of RPD.

“It makes me feel safe,” said Claude.

The course was not made to be difficult, as most of the running was done on the green way.

As each kid circled back to the imaginary finish line of the West End Center where they spend summers and time after school, a medal was put around their neck. Its’ a symbol they they not only finished, but they can now approach their new friends with new perspective.

