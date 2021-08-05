Search warrant issued after shooting death of 8-year-old
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A search warrant has been issued as part of the investigation into the death of 8-year-old Camden Brown of Roanoke.
According to court records, police searched a home in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Drive, where the boy was found shot Monday evening. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police took a cartridge case, ammunition and other items from that home.
The family tells WDBJ7 Camden accidentally shot himself while at a friend’s house.
The investigation is ongoing.
