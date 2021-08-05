Advertisement

Search warrant issued after shooting death of 8-year-old

Camden Brown, young boy who died of a gunshot wound in Roanoke August 2, 2021
Camden Brown, young boy who died of a gunshot wound in Roanoke August 2, 2021(Indoce Cox)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A search warrant has been issued as part of the investigation into the death of 8-year-old Camden Brown of Roanoke.

According to court records, police searched a home in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Drive, where the boy was found shot Monday evening. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police took a cartridge case, ammunition and other items from that home.

The family tells WDBJ7 Camden accidentally shot himself while at a friend’s house.

The investigation is ongoing.

