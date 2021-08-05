Advertisement

Sen. Kaine anticipates bipartisan infrastructure vote this weekend

Sen. Kaine (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.
Sen. Kaine (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) expects the US Senate to take a final vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill this weekend.

Sen. Kaine told reporters at a press briefing Thursday he is “confident” the bill will pass.

“We have needed to do major infrastructure investments for a long time, from the federal level, and we haven’t, but this bill will, in addition to the traditional infrastructure funding that comes from things like gas tax revenues, will add about $600 billion of new infrastructure investments to the United States over the next five years,” said Kaine.

The senator added that Virginia is set to receive $7.5 billion for highways and bridges, $1 billion for public transit, $100 million for broadband expansion, among other funding from the bipartisan bill.

