Vigil held for 8-year-old boy killed by gunshot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Wednesday evening, a vigil was held at Fallon Park to honor the life of a young boy that those close to him affectionally called Stink.

“To get a phone call letting you know that your nephew shot himself, is just there’s no words,” said Camden’s Aunt, Jeannell Jackson. “This is one of the toughest things that you ever could imagine to go through.”

“We don’t see incidents like this happen often,” explained Antonio Hash, a Roanoke City School Resource Officer. “But when we do see them, we try to learn from the mistake, learn from the situation at hand.”

According to family members, on Monday evening, eight-year-old Camden Brown was at a friend’s house when he accidentally shot himself with a gun.

“As a community, when we all hurt, it doesn’t matter where you come from, your background. When you hurt, the city hurts,” added Hash.

A hurt, that comes with a message.

“Make sure your guns are safe and secure so things like this don’t happen again,” pleaded Jackson. “I carry a gun myself and mine is now put up, locked up, out of everybody’s way. Including my own. Just make sure you all keep your guns out of kids reach. Make sure they’re not just laying around,”

On a day to remember not how Camden died, but how he danced through life.

“He was always somewhere dancing. If he heard music, I don’t care if it was elevator music,” Jackson laughed. “He was going to dance to it. Camden was able to touch everybody’s hearts. He’ll give you the shirt off his back even if you couldn’t fit it. Stink was just that one kid you could call on for everything.”

