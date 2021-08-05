Virginia House and Senate send competing budget plans to conference committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Competing plans for more than $4 billion dollars of federal funding are now headed to a conference committee in the Virginia General Assembly.

Both the House and Senate insisted on their own spending plans during floor sessions Thursday afternoon.

The action followed a marathon session Wednesday night, in which the State Senate approved its priorities for the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Unlike the House of Delegates, which quickly rejected amendments to the Governor’s plan, the State Senate considered more than 100.

Late Wednesday night, Republican opposition to the Democrats’ spending plan led to sharp debate.

“You are voting against broadband for your constituents. You are voting against school infrastructure improvements for the children in your district. You’re voting against funding for mental health for those who desperately need it,” Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell (D-Fairfax Co.) told Republicans in the chamber.

“$250 million for an HVAC system, as long as there is a one-to-one match, you think that solves the school infrastructure, crumbling schools problem? Give me a break,” countered Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.). “You think this is going to solve broadband in the rural areas? Give me a break!”

12 hours later, both chambers insisted on their own proposals, sending them to a conference committee that will include Delegate Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.) and Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.).

