Virginia State Police welcomes 40 new troopers to its ranks

Virginia State Police file
Virginia State Police file(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va – Virginia State Police has announced that Friday, August 6, the Commonwealth will graduate its 134th generation of Virginia State Troopers.

The 40 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy, located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Ralph Northam will be in attendance of the graduation ceremony.

VSP says the new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

The members of the 134th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy January 28, 2021.

The soon-to-be graduates of the 134th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and the country of Venezuela. One graduate is from Staunton.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of August 16, according to VSP.

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning their new patrol area.

