WATCH: Get tips to make the most of this weekend’s sales tax holiday

Virginia's Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday through Sunday.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This afternoon, experts with the Virginia Department of Taxation and the Better Business Bureau Serving Southwest Virginia join the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about this weekend’s sales tax holiday.

Join in the conversation to find out what’s eligible under the holiday and how you can get the best bang for your buck when it comes to back to school shopping.

