Bellies, Babies and Tots for expecting, new parents Saturday
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun day awaits families who are going through pregnancy or have young children Saturday!
The free Bellies, Babies and Tots at the Salem Memorial Ballpark runs from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is filled with food, activities and resources.
Visit the organization’s website for more.
