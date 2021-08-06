Botetourt County schools require masks for upcoming school year

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Masks are universally required for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to schools in Botetourt County, effective immediately, regardless of vaccination status.

Botetourt County Schools reports it has experienced a high rate recently of COVID-19 community transmission.

The decision to require masks is based on the CDC updating its guidelines for K-12 schools. The CDC said, “Due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

August 5, Governor Ralph Northam issued a reminder that all public school divisions are legally mandated to implement CDC guidelines, in accordance with Senate Bill 1303. That bill, enacted in March 2021, reads, “Each school board shall provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for... elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Botetourt County’s mask requirement applies to all upcoming open houses, orientations and other gatherings prior to the start of the school year.

