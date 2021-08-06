Carilion Clinic moves to yellow level visitation restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion hospitals will move to yellow level visitation status Tuesday, August 10, based on the recent spread of COVID-19.

Yellow means one visitor per day will be allowed for each adult patient during an inpatient or Emergency Room stay, down from two visitors in most cases. All hospitals had been operating at green level, which is the least restrictive.

Yellow level is already underway at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital.

The move to yellow level marks the first transition back to a more restrictive visitation policy since earlier this summer, according to Carilion officials, who say, “Anyone who is sick may not visit patients in Carilion facilities. All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while in a facility. Shared spaces such as waiting areas and cafeterias remain closed.”

“This was a tough decision to make, but our top priority remains the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” said Charlotte Tyson, vice president of Hospital Operations. “We cannot stress enough the importance of our community doing their part by getting their COVID-19 vaccine and masking when indoors to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

Visitation guidelines for each Carilion facility are assessed weekly to indicate if it is safe to allow visitation, according to Carilion management. Risk levels are determined by COVID-19 activity in the community and the availability of personal protective equipment and supplies.

You can read the updated visitation updates in full here.

