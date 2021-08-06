Advertisement

Centra sees increase in COVID-related hospitalizations

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Centra hospitals in our hometowns report an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations over the last week.

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital has 34 patients as of Friday, with 16 a week ago, and 12 are in intensive care. Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville has four inpatients.

The Virginia Department of Health confirms cases of the Delta variant in the Lynchburg area; that variant is stronger and more transmissible than earlier forms of the virus.

Centra reports almost half of its COVID patients are younger than 59 years old, roughly doubling the number of patients in that age group in 2020. Also, current patients tend not to have pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, according to Centra.

Centra further says most of the current patients are not vaccinated, and urges the community to get vaccinated, saying “It is the most effective tool we have to stop the spread and reach community immunity.” Current patients are also more likely to require intensive care or ventilator care while in the hospital than patients from last year.

Because of growing COVID patient numbers, Centra’s visitation policy is subject to change quickly, with visitors encouraged to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before going to the hospital.

