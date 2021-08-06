Advertisement

Community donates more than 800 baseball game tickets to police officers

A kind gesture has snowballed into possibly one of the largest law enforcement gatherings in Virginia.
(Janay Reece)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - What started as one man donating baseball tickets to police officers has snowballed into what could be one of the largest law enforcement gatherings in Virginia.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s department, and 19 other law enforcement agencies, have been receiving some special deliveries lately: tickets out to the ball game.

Without them, the Aware Foundation wouldn’t be possible.

Kenny Jarels, President of the Aware Foundation, often works with police helping to find missing children. Every summer, he donates a dozen or so tickets for officers and their families to attend Salem Red Sox games.

When other local businesses and organizations found out about his mission this year, the community donated thousands of dollars, allowing Jarels to purchase more than 800 tickets for the game August 28.

“I had a long-time season ticket holder, Paul Davis, donate 50 tickets, and it just snowballed from there,” explained Jarels during the delivery in Salem. He says he’s still in disbelief at how much the gesture has grown.

“When these guys, men, and women in blue leave their house every morning, they never know if they’re going to return, and that night, they’re not going to have to worry about that. They’re going to come out and have some fun at the Salem Red Sox,” said Jarels.

The team’s general manager Allen Lawrence says the event may become the first in a new tradition for seasons to come.

“All good ideas start somewhere, right; this has become bigger and better than we ever could have imagined,” said Lawrence.

The organization is also planning a special way to recognize officers during the game.

“We’re honored to have so many police officers and their families out here for all the great things they do for us and the community; it’s the least we can do so we’re excited about it.”

