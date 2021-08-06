Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations at SOVAH Health more than double in one week

(WDBJ)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 hospitalizations at SOVAH Health Danville and Martinsville have more than doubled over the last week.

Hospital officials say they only had six COVID-19 patients last week; Friday they reported 14 COVID patients between both campuses.

They are pleading for the community to get vaccinated to avoid more cases.

“There will continue to be variants and they will be more aggressive and take more lives, and the way we stop that is stopping the ability for the virus to infect, and when vaccinations come in, we need a minimum of 70 percent of the population.” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, Chief Medical Officer, SOVAH Health.

The hospital says it is considering updating its visitor policies.

