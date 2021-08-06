Advertisement

Covington man charged in Capitol riot now charged with assault of family member

Joshua Haynes mugshot
Joshua Haynes mugshot(Alleghany County Regional Jail)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man who had been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack has been arrested again, this time for assaulting a family member, according to prosecutors in Washington D.C.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him in jail while his federal charges play out in court.

According to a new court document, Joshua Haynes was arrested July 27 at his Covington home and charged with malicious bodily injury and strangling, both of which are felonies. The document states he also faces multiple misdemeanor charges for assault on a family member, as well as destruction of property. He’s been in custody since July 27.

Haynes was initially arrested in July and charged with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges. Prosecutors said in public documents that while at the Capitol January 6, Haynes destroyed media equipment, helped others in an attempt to remove a window A.C. unit from the Capitol and was seen inside the Capitol crypt.

He was subsequently ordered by a judge to stay home and be monitored by GPS while his case is being prosecuted in a DC federal court.

D.C prosecutors now argue Haynes has not only violated state law but that he has also violated the conditions of his release.

In a new document from prosecutors, they argue Haynes should be detained pending trial because, “he has committed serious violation of his release conditions that place the public at risk.”

They added: “...he is unlikely to comply with any condition or combination of conditions of release, as demonstrated by his conduct related to his state law violations.”

The government has submitted a motion to the Court to issue a warrant for his arrest for violating his pre-trial release and have also asked for his pre-trial release order to be revoked, thus detaining him pending trial.

A judge has yet to make a ruling on the motion.

Haynes is one of four people identified as being from southwest Virginia facing similar charges related to the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
WATCH: Governor says state workers must be vaccinated or tested
VDH COVID Numbers 8.5.21
COVID positivity rate continues to climb in VA; Governor updates commonwealth
Camden Brown, young boy who died of a gunshot wound in Roanoke August 2, 2021
Search warrant issued after shooting death of 8-year-old
Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County
Fire destroys Botetourt County house
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Centra sees increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
WATCH LIVE: Roanoke County School Board discusses masking in schools
VA COVID Numbers... 8.6.21
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate surpasses 7%, hospitalizations rise
Two people have locked themselves to the drill tracks of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in...
Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters arrested after locking themselves to drill tracks