Covington man charged in Capitol riot now charged with assault of family member

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man who had been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack has been arrested again, this time for assaulting a family member, according to prosecutors in Washington D.C.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him in jail while his federal charges play out in court.

According to a new court document, Joshua Haynes was arrested July 27 at his Covington home and charged with malicious bodily injury and strangling, both of which are felonies. The document states he also faces multiple misdemeanor charges for assault on a family member, as well as destruction of property. He’s been in custody since July 27.

Haynes was initially arrested in July and charged with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges. Prosecutors said in public documents that while at the Capitol January 6, Haynes destroyed media equipment, helped others in an attempt to remove a window A.C. unit from the Capitol and was seen inside the Capitol crypt.

He was subsequently ordered by a judge to stay home and be monitored by GPS while his case is being prosecuted in a DC federal court.

D.C prosecutors now argue Haynes has not only violated state law but that he has also violated the conditions of his release.

In a new document from prosecutors, they argue Haynes should be detained pending trial because, “he has committed serious violation of his release conditions that place the public at risk.”

They added: “...he is unlikely to comply with any condition or combination of conditions of release, as demonstrated by his conduct related to his state law violations.”

The government has submitted a motion to the Court to issue a warrant for his arrest for violating his pre-trial release and have also asked for his pre-trial release order to be revoked, thus detaining him pending trial.

A judge has yet to make a ruling on the motion.

Haynes is one of four people identified as being from southwest Virginia facing similar charges related to the Capitol attack.

