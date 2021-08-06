Danville Public Schools looking forward to improving with new strategy

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Danville is ready to welcome students back to a full week of in-person learning, staff is ready to move forward.

“I do think there is a new energy and we have been rejuvenated by coming back,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Danville Public Schools superintendent.

In June, Dr. Hairston laid out her strategic plan to improve Danville Public Schools, focusing on student achievement, operations, staff learning and growth, stakeholder engagement, and culture and climate.

“Right of the bat we are starting off with a new curriculum. We will monitor the teaching and implementation of our new curriculum so we look forward to having new lesson plans and new ways of teaching children,” said Dr. Hairston.

Knowing it’ll take years for her plan to be successful, Hairston will key in on two areas this year.

“Attendance and improved SOL schools, we are confident that if we stick to our plan that teachers have been involved in. Teachers and parents have been involved with writing out the plan,” said Dr. Hairston.

Dr. Hairston also hopes using technology to increase resources will aide their progress.

“We also have subscribed to a 24 hours, 7-day-a-week tutoring service, where if students are up at 2 in the morning or 8 at night and need tutoring, they will have access to that tutoring,” said Dr. Hairston.

That comes as the district will have 800 students participating in its virtual academy.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.