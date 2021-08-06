FFE PREVIEW: Cave Spring Knights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring Knights are under new leadership this year.

Head coach Nick Leftwich is hoping to build a more physical culture with a Knights team coming off a 2-5 spring season.

“Just getting that mentality right, man, because ‘attitude’ is our word and ‘Knight Vision’ is our motto,” said Leftwich. “That ‘Knight Vision’ is literally the way we have to see ourselves and we need to go at everything with a 1-0 mentality. Everything you do, whether it’s classroom, weight room, practice, game - everything, you need to try to win. You need to try to be successful. If you’re not going into it with that mentality, then what are you doing out there? That’s what we’re trying to get these kids to adopt and they’re buying what we’re selling and thus far, it’s been a very fun process.”

Leftwich comes to Cave after serving as an assistant at William Fleming, where he helped turn the Colonels around over the last two years.

Now, with a new coach and new facilities, the Knights are hoping to capture some of that same success.

“Everything’s kind of new right now,” said Leftwich. “We got a new school and new weight room facility. The locker room has been finished and it was redone, and we’ve got a new coaching staff. So, whether it’s new or not, we still got football to play and we need to be a physical team, so that’s what we’re trying to instill in these guys. All this stuff, it’s nice, but it gets dirty out here on the field. That’s where the product is really put forth.”

