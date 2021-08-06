Advertisement

FFE PREVIEW: Northside Vikings

The Vikings welcome back several playmakers like senior wide receiver Cameron Abshire and junior quarterback Sidney Webb.
Northside Vikings
Northside Vikings(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Northside Vikings had a 2-4 spring season that was a bit disjointed thanks to the pandemic, but Coach Scott Fisher’s team is back and raring to go ahead of the season opener against Pulaski County.

“Our skill guys are good. They’re quick and very good learners,” said Fisher. “We do a lot of option routes now for those guys and, up front, we’ve gotten a lot better. We have a lot of young guys that have been playing and they’re maturing.”

“Last season was pretty hard as far as team chemistry,” said tailback Jerel Rhodes. “We had some people out sick and some people out because of issues with grades and things like that but it’s all starting to come together.”

The Vikings welcome back several playmakers like senior wide receiver Cameron Abshire and junior quarterback Sidney Webb. Webb is now in his third year as the starting signal-caller.

“The biggest thing that he’s developed is his leadership,” said Fisher. “When he came across from the middle school, we knew he was a leader and gave him the offense. We wouldn’t have given it to him if we didn’t think he was ready. Now he is more of a coach on the field. He understands that. His reading progression is excellent. His leadership is excellent and we’ll rally behind him.”

FFE Preview-Northside
