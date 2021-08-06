Advertisement

Fire destroys Botetourt County house

Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County
Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County(Botetourt County Fire & EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Botetourt County Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., units from across Botetourt County responded to the report of a house fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS. The first crew found heavy fire throughout the home, with flames having spread to vehicles.

With no nearby hydrants, crews had to shuttle water in from other sources.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Volunteer and career units from Fincastle, Troutville, Read Mountain, Eagle Rock, and Buchanan helped in the firefight.

