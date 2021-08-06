Fire destroys Botetourt County house

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Botetourt County Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., units from across Botetourt County responded to the report of a house fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS. The first crew found heavy fire throughout the home, with flames having spread to vehicles.

With no nearby hydrants, crews had to shuttle water in from other sources.

Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County (Botetourt County Fire & EMS)

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Volunteer and career units from Fincastle, Troutville, Read Mountain, Eagle Rock, and Buchanan helped in the firefight.

