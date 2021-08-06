Advertisement

Hot and humid weather returns with a few storms

Temperatures warm by Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • Rain chances remain limited Friday
  • Increasing heat and humidity
  • Rain chance across the Southside Saturday

FRIDAY

A stalled front remains off the coast with the highest chances of showers and storms. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s and even a few low 90s. With increasing amounts of moisture in the air you may notice more of a muggy feel. Shower and storm chances remain slim to none.

SATURDAY

A low pressure system will move up the east coast throwing more clouds our way. This will hold down high temperatures into the low/mid 80s. In addition to the clouds, the coastal system may also bring rain across the Southside and Piedmont from Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Most areas outside of the Piedmont remain dry to start the weekend.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be hotter with highs in the low 90s along with increased humidity. Any storm chances will be limited in coverage and duration.

The trend next week is hazy, hot and humid with very limited storm coverage.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday and expands the MODERATE DROUGHT across the southern Shenandoah Valley. More than 90% of Virginia is considered to be ABNORMALLY DRY. Most hometowns are between 2-5″ below average in terms of rainfall for the year.

