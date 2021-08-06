“I feel awesome!” Franklin County farmer wins $2 million in Virginia Lottery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County man has won $2 million playing the Virginia Lottery.

Kenneth Trusty bought the Scratcher ticket at the 40 West Food Fair store in Rocky Mount.

“I feel awesome!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s going to feel even better when I’m spending it!”

Lottery officials say he had the choice of taking the full $2 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1.2 million before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store gets a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Trusty, a dairy farmer, said he hopes to buy a new truck.

