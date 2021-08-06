Advertisement

Jubilee Family Development Center gives school supplies to area kids

The backpacks are handed out Friday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Some kids in Lynchburg got a helpful boost ahead of the school year.

The Jubilee Family Development Center held a pep rally for kids Friday.

There, speakers encouraged them to take advantage of the education they receive.

To help those kids get started, backpacks filled with school supplies were given to them.

“We want them all to succeed and be successful in the classroom so we try to eliminate excuses,” said Antonio Davis, program director.

The center also has additional resources to help kids succeed in school.

