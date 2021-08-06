Advertisement

Kayaker dies while on New River

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says the incident is still under investigation.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says the incident is still under investigation.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man died while kayaking on the New River Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The agency confirmed a kayaker went out near the Shumate Falls area of Giles County near the West Virginia line. According to officials, his kayak was found upside down and anchored with the paddle on top. The man, whose name the agency has not released, was wearing a personal flotation device.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
WATCH: Governor says state workers must be vaccinated or tested
VDH COVID Numbers 8.5.21
COVID positivity rate continues to climb in VA; Governor updates commonwealth
Camden Brown, young boy who died of a gunshot wound in Roanoke August 2, 2021
Search warrant issued after shooting death of 8-year-old
Fire on Breckinridge Mill Road, Botetourt County
Fire destroys Botetourt County house
Roanoke County School Board approves mask mandate

Latest News

Lynchburg Bank of America Robbery
Covington Police Officer Jacob Tolley rescued a neighbor from danger as her house began to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Covington Police Officer saves woman as house begins to catch fire
The Paid Leave for All bus stopped in Roanoke on Friday.
‘Paid Leave for All’ nationwide bus tour stops in Roanoke
Community donates more than 800 baseball game tickets to police officers