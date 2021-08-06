Kayaker dies while on New River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man died while kayaking on the New River Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The agency confirmed a kayaker went out near the Shumate Falls area of Giles County near the West Virginia line. According to officials, his kayak was found upside down and anchored with the paddle on top. The man, whose name the agency has not released, was wearing a personal flotation device.

The incident is still under investigation.

