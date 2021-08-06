Advertisement

Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters lock themselves to drill tracks in Greenbrier County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WDBJ) - Two people locked themselves to the drill tracks of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Greenbriar County, West Virginia Friday morning.

They are at a construction site 30 minutes outside Beckley, just beyond the intersection of Lawn Road and Route 27.

In a press release from Appalachians Against Pipelines, the two protesters issued these statements.

Statement 1: “As I write and as you read, 303 miles of Appalachian soil is being held captive by the Mountain Valley Pipeline. As pipeline construction intrudes upon the ground under the pads of our feet, we are reminded of the long history of rural communities, of Appalachian flora and fauna reduced to a mere commodity for the sake of bolstering a capitalistic agenda.”

Statement 2: “Today, I am taking action against the MVP. For me, the only option is to take direct action against this pipeline which is tearing through the beautiful mountains of Appalachia.”

There’s also a banner on site that reads “MVP is dead. Doom to the Pipeline.”

Work on the pipeline has halted and Greenbriar County Sheriff deputies are on scene.

