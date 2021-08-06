New Lynchburg city manager sworn in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Applause could be heard around city council chambers as the new Lynchburg city manager Wynter Benda was sworn in Friday.

Benda’s ceremony comes about a year after former pick Douglas Stanley resigned ahead of his start date due to at least one inappropriate email he sent while administrator of Warren County.

Benda says his experience as chief deputy city manager in Norfolk will help him here.

“It was a wonderful opportunity and I hope some of what I learned there that I can leverage here but it’s a new city. I’m not from Lynchburg so I have a ton to learn,” said Benda.

Benda previously told WDBJ7 that one of his first acts as city manager would be to listen.

We asked him what specifically he’d be listening to.

“To people. Actually, you heard this first week I’ve been all over the place and so it’s really to the people that put together the prospectus that named what they wanted in a city manager and what they’re looking for, so, particularly the people,” said Benda.

Benda’s first week is already under his belt and he says he looks forward to the months and years ahead.

