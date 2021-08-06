Advertisement

‘Paid Leave for All’ nationwide bus tour stops in Roanoke

The Paid Leave for All bus stopped in Roanoke on Friday.
The Paid Leave for All bus stopped in Roanoke on Friday.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Advocates for protected leave for all employees are calling on Congress to pass new legislation.

Over the past week, the Paid Leave for All bus has made its way from New England down through Delaware and Washington, D.C. to Richmond and Norfolk before stopping in Roanoke Friday.

The group was joined by local leaders, business owners, and advocates to share their message.

“We believe that every person should have the ability to take care of themselves and their families when illness strikes, when they’re welcoming a new child to their family. They shouldn’t have to risk their paycheck or their job. We’re one of the only countries in the world that doesn’t guarantee any paid leave for its workers,” said Dawn Huckelbridge, the Director of Paid Leave For All.

After leaving Roanoke, the bus headed for Charleston, WV.

Next week, the bus will travel along the west coast.

