Patrick & Henry Community College among colleges affected by mask mandate

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College has announced it will require the use of face masks indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated people on its campus starting Monday. Exceptions will be made for employees who are working alone in their offices and student athletes who are competing or actively practicing on the court.

The announcement puts P&HCC, which recently updated its name, in step with a new mask mandate for all Virginia community colleges.

In a statement to college presidents, Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glen DuBois said this decision was made largely because transmission rates have increased in all the 23 regions that have community colleges. The chancellor also cited recent guidance from the CDC that urge colleges to consider requiring the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have repeatedly stated our shared commitment to the safety of our students, faculty, and staff and to make safety-related decisions based on the best guidance of healthcare professionals,” Glen DuBois wrote in his email to the college presidents. “The rise of the virus’s easily transmitted Delta variant is requiring us, once again, to reconsider what is necessary to continue to pursue our academic mission as safely as possible.”

Greg Hodges, Patrick & Henry Community College’s President, said, “At P&HCC, the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority. If you are sick, someone you love is sick, or you are worried about becoming sick, you’re probably not focused on class. As such, doing everything we can to keep our PHamily safe goes hand-in-hand with our core mission.”

Chancellor DuBois and President Hodges said the situation caused by the pandemic is ever-changing and requires flexibility. Students are urged to check their college emails regularly for updates regarding COVID-19 precautions and other institution-wide notices.

The college is offering a vaccine clinic on campus September 7 from noon to 2 p.m.

