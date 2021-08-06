Advertisement

Photo released in search for Lynchburg bank robber

Surveillance photo of Wards Road Bank of America robber in Lynchburg
Surveillance photo of Wards Road Bank of America robber in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who robbed an employee at a bank Friday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m. August 6, police were called to the Bank of America on Wards Road. A man had taken cash from an employee before running off. 

Police say the robber is Black, in his late 50s to early 60s and 6′3″, and was wearing a mask, green shirt with a pocket on the left side, blue scrub-style pants, black necklace, pink band on his left wrist, orange on the soles of white/grey shoes, and a dark Army baseball hat.

Anyone who may have captured video of the man on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

