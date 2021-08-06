Photo released in search for Lynchburg bank robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the man who robbed an employee at a bank Friday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m. August 6, police were called to the Bank of America on Wards Road. A man had taken cash from an employee before running off.

Police say the robber is Black, in his late 50s to early 60s and 6′3″, and was wearing a mask, green shirt with a pocket on the left side, blue scrub-style pants, black necklace, pink band on his left wrist, orange on the soles of white/grey shoes, and a dark Army baseball hat.

Anyone who may have captured video of the man on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

