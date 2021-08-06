Purple Heart recipients honored at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of veterans had a special gathering Friday.

Veterans at Monument Terrace held a Purple Heart ceremony.

That was done as a part of their weekly troop rally.

One veteran said it’s important to remember those who have put their lives on the line for our freedom.

“Poor is the nation that has no heroes. But poor still is the nation that having heroes fails to remember and honor them,” said Gary Witt.

National Purple Heart Day is Saturday.

